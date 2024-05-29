InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its holdings in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,853 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 13,991 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned 0.09% of InMode worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in InMode during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,366,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InMode during the fourth quarter worth about $15,101,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InMode by 5,512.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 582,434 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $12,953,000 after acquiring an additional 572,057 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of InMode in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,890,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in InMode in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,041,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INMD shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of InMode from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays cut their target price on InMode from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Shares of InMode stock opened at $19.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.20. InMode Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.72 and a 1 year high of $48.25.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $80.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.10 million. InMode had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 38.84%. As a group, equities analysts expect that InMode Ltd. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

