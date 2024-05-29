Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) versus Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Head-To-Head Review

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) and Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.4% of Douglas Emmett shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of Douglas Emmett shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Douglas Emmett and Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Douglas Emmett 1 5 1 0 2.00 Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Douglas Emmett currently has a consensus target price of $13.67, suggesting a potential upside of 3.30%. Given Douglas Emmett’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Douglas Emmett is more favorable than Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust.

This table compares Douglas Emmett and Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Douglas Emmett $1.01 billion 2.19 -$42.71 million ($0.31) -42.68 Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Douglas Emmett.

Profitability

This table compares Douglas Emmett and Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Douglas Emmett -5.40% -1.33% -0.54% Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Douglas Emmett beats Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

About Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust

Inovalis REIT is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada. It was founded in 2013 by Inovalis and invests in office properties in primary markets of France, Germany and Spain. It holds 13 assets. Inovalis REIT acquires (indirectly) real estate properties via CanCorpEurope, authorized Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) by the CSSF in Luxemburg, and managed by Inovalis S.A.

