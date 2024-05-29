Insider Selling: IWG plc (LON:IWG) Insider Sells 35,000,000 Shares of Stock

IWG plc (LON:IWG – Get Free Report) insider Mark Dixon sold 35,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 196 ($2.50), for a total transaction of £68,600,000 ($87,611,749.68).

IWG Trading Down 7.1 %

LON IWG opened at GBX 192.31 ($2.46) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -923.33, a P/E/G ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.99. IWG plc has a 52-week low of GBX 122.50 ($1.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 211 ($2.69). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 191.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 181.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,170.59.

IWG Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.54%. IWG’s dividend payout ratio is currently -952.38%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.75) target price on shares of IWG in a report on Monday, April 8th.

About IWG

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers office, coworking and collaboration, flexible and scalable, meeting, and lounges spaces; workplace recovery; memberships workspaces; and reception services and conference products.

