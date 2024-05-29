Insider Selling: Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Insider Sells 5,476 Shares of Stock

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Free Report) insider Hemant Patel sold 5,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,958 ($37.78), for a total value of £161,980.08 ($206,871.11).

Whitbread Price Performance

Shares of LON WTB opened at GBX 2,885 ($36.85) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.72, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of £5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 1,796.88, a P/E/G ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,132.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,332.85. Whitbread plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,859 ($36.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,714 ($47.43).

Get Whitbread alerts:

Whitbread Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 62.90 ($0.80) per share. This is an increase from Whitbread’s previous dividend of $34.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. Whitbread’s payout ratio is 6,062.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Whitbread presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,283.33 ($54.70).

View Our Latest Stock Report on Whitbread

Whitbread Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.