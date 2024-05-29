Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $52.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.65% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Insmed from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Insmed in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Insmed from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.21.

Insmed Stock Up 118.5 %

Shares of INSM opened at $48.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 0.93. Insmed has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $50.10.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.76 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Insmed will post -4.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 22,198 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $566,492.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,125 shares in the company, valued at $9,802,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 22,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $566,492.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,125 shares in the company, valued at $9,802,870. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Drayton Wise sold 5,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $129,591.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,406.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,231 shares of company stock worth $1,177,186 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in Insmed by 3,984.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 48,327 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Insmed during the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in Insmed by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 962,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,113,000 after buying an additional 56,682 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Insmed during the 1st quarter worth $43,973,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Insmed during the 1st quarter worth $442,000.

About Insmed

(Get Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Articles

