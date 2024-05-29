Intech Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,388 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Equifax by 13.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,173 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,740,000 after purchasing an additional 6,189 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in shares of Equifax by 177.5% during the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 5,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $650,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Equifax by 9.8% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EFX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Equifax from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equifax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Equifax from $291.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $276.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.19.

Equifax Stock Down 1.5 %

EFX stock opened at $236.51 on Wednesday. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.95 and a 1-year high of $275.10. The stock has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $243.23 and its 200 day moving average is $242.88.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Karen L. Fichuk acquired 415 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $238.77 per share, for a total transaction of $99,089.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,134.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Equifax news, Director Karen L. Fichuk acquired 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $238.77 per share, for a total transaction of $99,089.55. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,134.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $3,178,168.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,126,083.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

