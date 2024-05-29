Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 9,037 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 52.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,037 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in H&R Block by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 1,200.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in H&R Block in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in H&R Block in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HRB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of H&R Block from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on H&R Block from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

H&R Block Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of HRB stock opened at $48.93 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.69. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $54.21.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.28. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 224.81% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.29%.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

