Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Trading Up 2.1%

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.02 and last traded at $30.72. Approximately 42,434,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 48,052,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Intel from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

Get Intel alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on INTC

Intel Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.09.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $411,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 8.3% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 189,032 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,724,000 after purchasing an additional 14,455 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.3% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 35,522 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $240,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,668 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.