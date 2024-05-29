Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on June 14th

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Interactive Brokers Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Interactive Brokers Group has a payout ratio of 14.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Interactive Brokers Group to earn $6.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.5%.

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $128.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.19. The stock has a market cap of $54.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.81. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52 week low of $72.60 and a 52 week high of $129.19.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

