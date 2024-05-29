Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) Shares Sold by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Free Report) by 63.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,329 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XSLV. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 27,357.1% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 21.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance
Shares of XSLV stock opened at $43.47 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $37.69 and a 1 year high of $44.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.01. The stock has a market cap of $334.28 million, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.88.
About Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF
The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 120 least volatile securities from the S&P 600. XSLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.
