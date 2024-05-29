IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (NYSEARCA:HART) Trading 0.2% Higher

IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (NYSEARCA:HART – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.59 and last traded at $30.59. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.52.

IQ Healthy Hearts ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 million, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IQ Healthy Hearts ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IQ Healthy Hearts ETF stock. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (NYSEARCA:HART – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 199,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,751,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned approximately 79.62% of IQ Healthy Hearts ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

IQ Healthy Hearts ETF Company Profile

The IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (HART) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Candriam Healthy Hearts index, a market-cap-weighted index composed of global stocks with favorable health-related ESG ratings. HART was launched on Jan 14, 2021 and is managed by IndexIQ.

