iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Acquired by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IUSV opened at $88.14 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $71.27 and a one year high of $90.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.4397 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

