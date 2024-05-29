iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB) Stock Price Up 0.3%

iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.41 and last traded at $42.30. 36,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 34,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.17.

iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.43.

Get iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth $55,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $407,000. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 44.2% in the first quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockport Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $580,000.

iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (EUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad array of USD-denominated bonds, without restriction of credit quality or duration, from issuers with favorable ESG ratings as viewed by MSCI research and screened further to remove those issuers for involvement in controversial activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.