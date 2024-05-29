iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOK) Trading Up 0.3%

iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOK – Get Free Report)’s stock price were up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.08 and last traded at $25.08. Approximately 188 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.00.
iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 million, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.42.
iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.0508 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th.
iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF (EAOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund is an index-tracking fund-of-funds that tactically allocates 30\u002F70 global equites and US investment grade bonds with positive ESG characteristics. EAOK was launched on Jun 12, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
