iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Holdings Trimmed by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.16% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $6,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 71,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 188,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,202,000 after purchasing an additional 51,705 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 84,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,776,000 after buying an additional 9,512 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 402,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,403,000 after buying an additional 12,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $266,000.

iShares Global 100 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF stock opened at $93.95 on Wednesday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $70.73 and a 1 year high of $93.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.76. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

