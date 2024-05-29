iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Short Interest Up 600.0% in May

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:EEMA opened at $72.47 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 12-month low of $60.36 and a 12-month high of $73.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.82 million, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the first quarter worth about $132,000. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the first quarter worth about $602,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 70,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (EEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Asia Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Asian emerging markets firms. EEMA was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

