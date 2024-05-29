iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Short Interest Up 600.0% in May

Posted by on May 29th, 2024

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMAGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:EEMA opened at $72.47 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 12-month low of $60.36 and a 12-month high of $73.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.82 million, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the first quarter worth about $132,000. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the first quarter worth about $602,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 70,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF

(Get Free Report)

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (EEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Asia Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Asian emerging markets firms. EEMA was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.