iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS) Trading 0.8% Higher

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS – Get Free Report) rose 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $61.05 and last traded at $61.00. Approximately 9,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 31,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.51.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $396.57 million, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.62 and its 200-day moving average is $58.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 76.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of the South bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $601,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $12,361,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (EEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging markets stocks with market capitalizations between $200M and $1.5B. EEMS was launched on Aug 16, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

