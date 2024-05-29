iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,459 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $6,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DSI opened at $101.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $77.47 and a 12 month high of $102.15.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

