iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $205.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.48. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

