iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 60.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,368 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $301.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $233.54 and a fifty-two week high of $304.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $295.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.96.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.