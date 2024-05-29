iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stock Position Decreased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17,397.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,119,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,713 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,051,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 778.4% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 472,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,215,000 after purchasing an additional 418,976 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,554,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,282,116.7% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 376,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,545,000 after buying an additional 376,927 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $182.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.52. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.23 and a 52 week high of $187.24.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

