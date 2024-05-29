iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Shares Down 0.1%

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $66.74 and last traded at $66.76. Approximately 57,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 102,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.86.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

