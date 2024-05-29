ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Insider Denise Cockrem Sells 4,534 Shares of Stock

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Free Report) insider Denise Cockrem sold 4,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.72), for a total value of £2,539.04 ($3,242.71).

ITM Power Stock Up 8.1 %

Shares of ITM stock opened at GBX 56.30 ($0.72) on Wednesday. ITM Power Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 42.90 ($0.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 99 ($1.26). The stock has a market cap of £347.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -563.00 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 52.67 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 54.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ITM Power to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

About ITM Power

ITM Power Plc designs and manufactures proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysers in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. Its product portfolio includes TRIDENT, an PEM electrolysers stack technology; NEPTUNE, a 2MW plug and play electrolyser for small to mid-size projects; and POSEIDON, a cutting-edge 20 MW module for large-scale projects.

