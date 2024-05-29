ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Short Interest Update

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 44.6% from the April 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
ITV Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ITVPY opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.35. ITV has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $10.07.
ITV Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.3705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from ITV’s previous dividend of $0.19.
About ITV
ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include sports, drama, entertainment, factual, and news for its own channels and other broadcasters.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ITV
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- The 4 Horsemen of the Generative AI Revolution
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Which of These 3 Beaten Down Stocks Would You Own?
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- GameStop Will Rocket Higher: The Move Won’t Last
Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.