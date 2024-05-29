Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,256 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CFR. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 10,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 7,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:CFR opened at $101.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.17. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.25 and a fifty-two week high of $120.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.02. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $522.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.50%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,312 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $138,402.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,204.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CFR

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

(Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.