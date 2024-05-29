Janover Inc. (NASDAQ:JNVR) Short Interest Update

Janover Inc. (NASDAQ:JNVR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a decrease of 42.3% from the April 30th total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Janover Stock Down 3.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ JNVR opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.16. Janover has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $5.50.
Janover (NASDAQ:JNVR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter. Janover had a negative net margin of 211.51% and a negative return on equity of 88.39%.
Janover Inc engages in the provision of commercial property financing solutions. It operates an online platform that connects commercial mortgage borrowers, including owners, operators, and developers of commercial real estate and small business borrowers, looking for capital to refinance, build, or purchase commercial properties, including apartment buildings with commercial property lenders, such as banks, credit unions, REITs, debt funds, multifamily lenders, and others looking to deploy capital into commercial mortgages.
