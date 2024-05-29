Janover Inc. (NASDAQ:JNVR) Short Interest Update

Janover Inc. (NASDAQ:JNVR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a decrease of 42.3% from the April 30th total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Janover Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ JNVR opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.16. Janover has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $5.50.

Janover (NASDAQ:JNVR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter. Janover had a negative net margin of 211.51% and a negative return on equity of 88.39%.

Institutional Trading of Janover

Janover Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Janover stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janover Inc. ( NASDAQ:JNVR Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of Janover as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janover Inc engages in the provision of commercial property financing solutions. It operates an online platform that connects commercial mortgage borrowers, including owners, operators, and developers of commercial real estate and small business borrowers, looking for capital to refinance, build, or purchase commercial properties, including apartment buildings with commercial property lenders, such as banks, credit unions, REITs, debt funds, multifamily lenders, and others looking to deploy capital into commercial mortgages.

