Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Shares Bought by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 197.5% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 100,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 66,750 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter worth $20,791,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 272,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,222,000 after purchasing an additional 112,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,433,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,223,000 after acquiring an additional 123,636 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Janus Henderson Group

In other news, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,812 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $58,473.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,074.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $58,473.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,074.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 2,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $87,182.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,647 shares of company stock valued at $239,767 over the last ninety days. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JHG. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.37.

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

NYSE JHG opened at $33.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12-month low of $22.17 and a 12-month high of $34.96.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.20 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 19.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.87%.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

