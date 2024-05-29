Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,988 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Janus Henderson Group worth $13,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silchester International Investors LLP raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 14,888,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,893,000 after acquiring an additional 914,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,540,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,616,000 after purchasing an additional 84,307 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,444,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,442,000 after acquiring an additional 419,392 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,446,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,905,000 after acquiring an additional 17,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,791,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,018,000 after acquiring an additional 17,688 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Janus Henderson Group

In other news, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $58,473.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,074.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 3,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $94,111.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,859,826.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $58,473.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,535 shares in the company, valued at $114,074.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,647 shares of company stock worth $239,767. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Janus Henderson Group Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:JHG opened at $33.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.42. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52 week low of $22.17 and a 52 week high of $34.96. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Janus Henderson Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 58.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.37.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

