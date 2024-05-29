JD.com (JD) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for JD.com (NASDAQ: JD):

5/29/2024 – JD.com was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/21/2024 – JD.com was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/17/2024 – JD.com had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $39.00 to $41.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/17/2024 – JD.com was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $26.00.

5/17/2024 – JD.com had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $28.00 to $35.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/17/2024 – JD.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2024 – JD.com had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $38.00 to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/17/2024 – JD.com had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $33.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2024 – JD.com was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/13/2024 – JD.com had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $26.00 to $35.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/25/2024 – JD.com is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

4/18/2024 – JD.com had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

4/16/2024 – JD.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2024 – JD.com was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/5/2024 – JD.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $67.00 to $55.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/5/2024 – JD.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $30.00 to $28.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/5/2024 – JD.com had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/5/2024 – JD.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $26.00 to $24.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/5/2024 – JD.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura from $36.00 to $33.00.

3/31/2024 – JD.com was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

JD.com Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $29.89 on Wednesday. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $41.95. The stock has a market cap of $47.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.19 and a 200 day moving average of $26.74.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $4.74. The company had revenue of $306.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.21 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 11.43%. JD.com’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JD.com

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 2.99%. JD.com’s payout ratio is 33.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 812.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in JD.com by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in JD.com by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

