Jefferies Financial Group Lowers American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) to Hold

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the airline’s stock, down from their previous target price of $17.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 10.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.90 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.24.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Price Performance

AAL opened at $13.44 on Wednesday. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.07.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $12.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 18.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 35,591 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 271.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 187,130 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 136,797 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth about $603,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth about $6,289,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth about $1,301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.