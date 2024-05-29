John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (JBSS) to Issue None Dividend of $1.00 on June 20th

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) declared a None dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share on Thursday, June 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son has increased its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Up 0.7 %

JBSS opened at $100.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.30. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 12 month low of $90.02 and a 12 month high of $127.26.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $271.88 million during the quarter.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

