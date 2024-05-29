Johnson Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 27.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,765,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,848,000 after buying an additional 590,372 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 6,549.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 503,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,919,000 after purchasing an additional 495,826 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in TotalEnergies by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,988,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,959,000 after buying an additional 451,597 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 207.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 667,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,934,000 after buying an additional 450,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,184,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,431,000 after buying an additional 419,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $72.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $169.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $54.94 and a twelve month high of $74.97.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $56.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.64 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 9.52%. Research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TotalEnergies

In other TotalEnergies news, Director Se Totalenergies purchased 196,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,597.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 295,235 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,072.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TotalEnergies Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.