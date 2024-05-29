Johnson Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,658 TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FTI shares. HSBC cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.60 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on TechnipFMC from $24.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Susquehanna raised their target price on TechnipFMC from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.21.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

TechnipFMC stock opened at $26.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 55.91 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. TechnipFMC plc has a twelve month low of $13.11 and a twelve month high of $27.30.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

