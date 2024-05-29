Johnson Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 307 Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BCFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BC. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the third quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Brunswick by 347.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Brunswick by 14,566.7% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BC. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Brunswick from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Brunswick from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.38.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $78.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.60. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $66.47 and a one year high of $99.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.47.

Brunswick (NYSE:BCGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 31.23%.

In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $100,560.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,767,458.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $28,681.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,771.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $100,560.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 58,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,767,458.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

