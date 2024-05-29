Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $26,000 Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 255.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 251.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $26.66 on Wednesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $27.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

