Johnson Financial Group Inc. Invests $27,000 in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of Veralto by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veralto alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Veralto in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veralto presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Veralto news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $752,315.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,399.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Price Performance

VLTO opened at $100.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.63. Veralto Co. has a 1 year low of $65.51 and a 1 year high of $102.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%.

Veralto Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.