Johnson Financial Group Inc. Invests $31,000 in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,893,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Carpenter Technology

In other Carpenter Technology news, SVP James D. Dee sold 23,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $2,616,612.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,798 shares in the company, valued at $9,434,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP James D. Dee sold 23,518 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $2,616,612.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,434,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Elizabeth A. Socci sold 802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total value of $81,892.22. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,183.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,678 shares of company stock worth $6,261,693 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Trading Up 2.6 %

CRS stock opened at $112.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Carpenter Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $44.40 and a twelve month high of $112.75. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.73 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.26 and a 200-day moving average of $74.29.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $684.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.73 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Carpenter Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 30.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRS shares. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Carpenter Technology from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

