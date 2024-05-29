Johnson Financial Group Inc. Makes New $28,000 Investment in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Searle & CO. raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 12,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Casella Waste Systems

In related news, President Edmond Coletta sold 733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $69,129.23. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 170,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,534.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Edmond Coletta sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $69,129.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 170,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,534.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 1,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.13, for a total value of $157,479.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,340.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,967 shares of company stock worth $279,523. 4.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $99.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 320.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.89. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.97 and a 1-year high of $100.42.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $341.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.70 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 1.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

