Johnson Financial Group Inc. Makes New $28,000 Investment in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 310,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,196,000 after purchasing an additional 35,898 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 155,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,168,000 after acquiring an additional 36,701 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Celanese during the 3rd quarter worth $7,879,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Celanese by 39.1% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 10,775 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celanese alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Celanese

In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $156.43 per share, for a total transaction of $93,388.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,588. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Celanese news, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total transaction of $313,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,987,888.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $156.43 per share, with a total value of $93,388.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,588. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Celanese from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CE

Celanese Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $151.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.37. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $103.23 and a twelve month high of $172.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.51.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.17. Celanese had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.41%.

Celanese Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.