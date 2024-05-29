Johnson Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 901 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Halliburton by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 240,142 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $8,681,000 after buying an additional 7,807 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 54,968 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 8,227 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $512,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 120,798 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 43,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Halliburton from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Halliburton from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.59.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $369,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 283,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,481,883.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $369,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 283,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,481,883.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 434,287 shares of company stock valued at $15,415,304 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of HAL stock opened at $36.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.01. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $28.43 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 30.84%. Halliburton’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

About Halliburton

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.