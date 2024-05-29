Johnson Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,066,825,000. Winder Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,892,774,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,672,000 after buying an additional 468,415 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the third quarter valued at approximately $168,636,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 33,201.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 411,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,189,000 after acquiring an additional 410,705 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other news, CFO Matthew J. White sold 51,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.84, for a total value of $23,353,139.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,271,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanjiv Lamba sold 8,306 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.04, for a total transaction of $3,837,704.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,058,131.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew J. White sold 51,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.84, for a total value of $23,353,139.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,634 shares in the company, valued at $26,271,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,948 shares of company stock valued at $35,687,605 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:LIN opened at $429.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $445.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $429.50. Linde plc has a one year low of $350.60 and a one year high of $477.71.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.5 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $475.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Linde in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on LIN

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.