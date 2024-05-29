Johnson Financial Group Inc. Takes $31,000 Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millington Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 5.2% during the third quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 13.2% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 12.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 74,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after buying an additional 9,694 shares during the period. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SNY shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet downgraded Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $47.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.30 and its 200-day moving average is $48.30. The company has a market cap of $121.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $42.63 and a 52-week high of $55.72.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. Sanofi had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $1.478 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. Sanofi’s payout ratio is presently 74.37%.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

