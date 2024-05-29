Johnson Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,717,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,451,000 after acquiring an additional 150,898 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,796 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 124.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,251 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 17.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,768,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,482,000 after purchasing an additional 419,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $683,336,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $346.82 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.37 and a 12-month high of $365.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $83.89 billion, a PE ratio of 963.42, a P/E/G ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

CRWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $371.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 14,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.85, for a total transaction of $4,827,467.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,851,722.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total transaction of $1,893,030.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,702,042.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 14,815 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.85, for a total value of $4,827,467.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235,850 shares in the company, valued at $76,851,722.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 317,000 shares of company stock worth $101,229,160. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

