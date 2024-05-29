Johnson Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Freshpet by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Freshpet by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Freshpet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter.

Freshpet Trading Up 1.0 %

FRPT opened at $132.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.96. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 733.71 and a beta of 1.24. Freshpet, Inc. has a one year low of $54.60 and a one year high of $132.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.43. Freshpet had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $223.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial raised shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.63.

Insider Transactions at Freshpet

In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $122,057.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,377,163.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Freshpet news, COO Scott James Morris sold 2,500 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total value of $280,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 122,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,709,007.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $122,057.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,039 shares in the company, valued at $10,377,163.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,192 shares of company stock worth $1,872,261 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Freshpet Profile

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

