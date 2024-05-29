JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Stock Position Lifted by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMJ. CWM LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 367.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000.

In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,399 shares of company stock worth $46,713,667 in the last three months.

Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock opened at $28.30 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a twelve month low of $21.94 and a twelve month high of $29.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.92.

The Alerian MLP Index ETN Due May 24 2024 (AMJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index, a market-cap-weighted index of North American energy infrastructure MLPs. AMJ was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

