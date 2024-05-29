JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Price Target to $126.00

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $103.00 to $126.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 16.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on TKO. Bank of America started coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research started coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on TKO Group from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded TKO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TKO Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.46.

Shares of NYSE:TKO opened at $108.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.74 and its 200-day moving average is $86.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of -107.50 and a beta of 1.03. TKO Group has a 1-year low of $72.33 and a 1-year high of $108.85.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.48 million. TKO Group had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that TKO Group will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Vincent K. Mcmahon sold 1,642,970 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total transaction of $146,240,759.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,875,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,985,232.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 53.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. XN LP increased its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 100.9% in the first quarter. XN LP now owns 1,983,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,381,000 after acquiring an additional 996,161 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the first quarter worth about $17,880,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 147.6% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 333,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,842,000 after buying an additional 199,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TKO Group during the first quarter worth about $43,999,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

