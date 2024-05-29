Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Trading Down 3.8%

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,048.28 ($13.39) and last traded at GBX 1,066 ($13.61). 103,207 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 302% from the average session volume of 25,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,108 ($14.15).
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Friday, April 12th.
Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates as an online food delivery company worldwide. Its marketplace connects consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.
