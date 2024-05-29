K-Bro Linen Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

K-Bro Linen Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:KBL opened at C$32.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.49, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.87. K-Bro Linen has a 1 year low of C$28.21 and a 1 year high of C$37.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$336.39 million, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$35.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$34.32.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$80.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$77.77 million. K-Bro Linen had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 5.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that K-Bro Linen will post 1.9474586 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KBL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Acumen Capital increased their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$46.00 to C$47.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Securities upped their price target on K-Bro Linen from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

