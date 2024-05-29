Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:KNSL)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Kinsale Capital Group has raised its dividend by an average of 15.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Kinsale Capital Group has a payout ratio of 3.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kinsale Capital Group to earn $17.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.3%.

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of KNSL opened at $378.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.98. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12-month low of $301.74 and a 12-month high of $548.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $433.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $414.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.17. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $372.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KNSL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $403.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective (down from $555.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $544.00 to $453.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $434.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total value of $2,094,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,199,255.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total transaction of $2,094,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,199,255.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $1,048,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,867.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,778 shares of company stock worth $4,532,422 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

