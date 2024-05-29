Lands’ End (LE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, June 5th. Analysts expect Lands’ End to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Lands’ End has set its FY 2024 guidance at 0.100-0.380 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at -0.300–0.240 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lands' End (NASDAQ:LE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $514.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.30 million. Lands' End had a negative net margin of 8.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. On average, analysts expect Lands' End to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LE opened at $13.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $438.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.58. Lands’ End has a twelve month low of $5.98 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

Separately, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Lands’ End from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of casual clothing, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

